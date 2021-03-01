Richard Melville Morris, also known as Dick, went to be with the Lord on February 24. 2021. He was surrounded by his family being wrapped in love, comfort, and peace that surpassed understanding as he went to his heavenly home.

Dick was born in Palm Springs, California, on April 12, 1945. His personality was bigger than life! His sense of humor knew no bounds. He was a champion for the underdog. He loved the unlovable and was friends with people from all walks of life. He loved playing golf and smoking cigars with his friends. He was always thinking up new businesses (even in his last days), and he had a real passion for real estate and worked as an agent for over 40 years. He loved Jesus, his church family and was the best friend anyone could ever have! He had a heart for Missions and served with Lifewater International, local churches, and had his own “ Dick Morris Ministries,” loving people. His stature was Big, and his love was Big. He was a humble member of AA and served our beloved country in the Army for four years. He graduated from Redlands High school, was a proud Terrier football player, and after the Army, he graduated from San Diego State University. He went to law school but found real estate before he finished, although he was always a man for justice!

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Susan Morris, his son Harold “Hank” Morris, his daughter Mattie Fae Smith, his brother William Morris, his sister Meridith Jackson, his grandchildren Winnie, Rosie, and Marlin, and many nieces and nephews that he loved. Dick is our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, granpy, and friend. He will be missed and always LOVED.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Estero Bay Kindness Coalition, Esterobaykindnesscoalition.org in honor of Dick.

We will have a celebration of life for Dick when it is safe to all gather together and share some stories and love!

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831)385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related