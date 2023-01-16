On December 14, 2022, Lura Elaine Muckey, surrounded by angels, passed away at the age of 29. She was born May 21, 1993 in San Luis Obispo.

Lura was raised in Atascadero, California. She graduated from Atascadero High School, where she was a cheerleader. She loved spending time with her family and friends and helping the less fortunate. She touched many lives and brought smiles to many. No matter where she went, she was the life of the party.

She will be missed by her mother Mary Jaramillo, her father Carl Muckey, her sister Alyssa Muckey, brother Joshua Muckey, grandfather Robert Mackey, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a 12 pm Mass at St. William’s Catholic Church in Atascadero, California, followed by a reception in the Parish hall.

