Keith Richard Sinton, age 95 and just shy of four months, joined the Lord on April 25th, 2022, at High Desert Haven in Ridgecrest, CA. He was born on December 31st, 1926, in Elkhart, Indiana, to Charles Emmett Sinton and Goldie Isabel Davy. Keith married Betty Jane Sinton (Housour) on July 10th, 1948.

Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sinton, and his brother, Charles (Chuck) Sinton. Keith also has the distinction of living the longest of both the Sinton and Davy families. Something he was very proud of.

Keith leaves behind two children: Timothy (Lisa) Neil Sinton, and Terrence (Lisa) Scott Sinton, along with his sister Janet Smith. Keith will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Kristina (Kenny), Heather (Derrik), Shayna, Grady (Michael), Jena (John), Shelby, Sean, Charles, Spencer, and Cole.

Keith grew up in Elkhart, Indiana, and graduated from Elkhart High School in January 1945. Right out of high school, Keith joined the Navy as a radioman. On September 2nd, 1946, two lives came together on July 10th, 1948.

During Keith’s time in the Navy, he served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a proud member of the military for seven years. Keith and Betty moved to Port Hueneme Seabee Base in Port Hueneme, CA, during his time in the Navy. This location enhanced their love of California and made it a lifelong dream to live there. Once their journey at Port Hueneme concluded, Keith and Betty moved back to Indiana so Keith could finish his education at Indiana University in Accounting. After graduation, Keith got his first accounting job at CTS Corporation in Elkhart, Indiana. While living in Elkhart, Keith and Betty welcomed their first child, Timothy (Tim) Neil Sinton, on May 10th, 1956, into the world. Three years later, the new family moved to Arcadia, CA. Betty continued her love of motherhood, and they both welcomed their second child, Terrence (Terry) Scott Sinton, on March 25th, 1961. While in Arcadia, Keith was an Accountant for the CTS Corporation Branch in South Pasadena, CA. During their time in Arcadia, Keith and Betty loved to chase their boys, go to Disneyland, travel back to Indiana to visit family and live their life to the fullest. In 2014 at the age of 87, Keith was honored to attend the Honor Flight with his son Terry for serving in both World War II and the Korean War.

Keith continued to work for CTS, but on July 4th, 1970, CTS transferred the Sinton family to Paso Robles, CA. During the years 1978 and 1982, Keith and Betty had the opportunity to host two wonderful foreign exchange students from London, England, and Ville Degelis, Quebec. Philip Pridmore and Chantal Soucy were welcomed into the family with open arms. While in Paso Robles, Keith and Betty continued to be very active with their two sons. Their sons were involved in baseball, tennis, football, and many more activities. Keith and Betty were also very involved with their church activities and where they made lifelong friends.

Keith retired from CTS after 35 years, but after realizing his love for work, he went back to work part-time for ProForms Incorporated. Keith was successful at ProForms, and he was allowed to take time off, and Keith and Betty found their love of traveling. Keith and Betty traveled to many places around the world, but their favorites were Israel, Greece, England, and China. During their travels, they were able to eat some amazing food, experience some astonishing cities, and feel the love of the Lord.

In 2013, Keith and Betty followed their son Terry and his family to Ridgecrest, CA. In Ridgecrest, Keith and Betty enjoyed spending time with their grandkids and attending Immanuel Baptist Church. Keith and Betty’s 72 years of marriage were held strong through their mutual love of each other and Jesus Christ.

One parting thought was his love for the Chicago Cubs. His life-long dream was fulfilled when he watched them win the World Series – Go Cubs, Go!

Memorial Service for Keith Sinton will be at Bakersfield National Cemetery on November 4th at 1:15 pm.

Memorial donations in memory of Keith Sinton can be made to Precept Ministries, PO Box 182218, Chattanooga, TN 37422-7218.

Betty Jane Sinton (Housour), age 91, joined the Lord on December 18, 2020, at High Desert Haven in Ridgecrest, CA. She was born on February 20, 1929, in Wakarusa, Indiana, to Anson and Nellie Housour. She married Keith Richard Sinton on July 10, 1948.

Betty is preceded in death by her siblings: Waneta, Elnor, Twins Ronald and Donald, Annabelle, Don, Dale, and Tony.

Betty leaves behind two children: Timothy (Lisa) Neil Sinton, and Terrence (Lisa) Scott Sinton. Betty will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: Kristina (Kenny), Heather (Derrik), Shayna, Grady (Michael), Jena (John), Shelby, Sean, Charles, Spencer, and Cole.

Betty grew up on a farm in rural Indiana and graduated from Wakarusa High School. On September 2, 1946, two lives came together on a blind date. She met Keith Richard Sinton when she was 17 years old. Keith had just been released from military service for the Navy and escorted Betty to the Centerville Fair. Betty married Keith two years later, on July 10, 1948. Shortly after graduating high school, Betty began a long career in bookkeeping and accounting.

In June 1951, Keith received a letter of recall to the US Navy, moving himself and Betty to Port Hueneme Seabee Base in Port Hueneme, CA. The 14 months spent at Port Hueneme spawned their love of California and a lifelong dream to live there. After their journey in Port Hueneme, Betty and Keith moved back to Indiana so Keith could finish his education at Indiana University in Accounting. Betty supported the couple during these two years with bologna sandwiches every day. After Keith’s graduation, they both had jobs with Studebaker in South Bend, IN. During this time, Betty became pregnant with her first son Timothy (Tim) Neil Sinton, beginning her career in motherhood. Tim was born on May 10, 1956. Three years later, the new family moved to Arcadia, CA. Betty continued her love of motherhood and welcomed their second son, Terrence (Terry) Scott Sinton, on March 25, 1961. While in Arcadia, Betty was very involved in her boys’ activities and daily lives, traveling to all of their sporting events and supporting them along the way. When not chasing her boys, Betty began her hobbies of upholstering, refinishing furniture, and sewing beautiful clothes.

The family moved to Paso Robles, CA, on July 4, 1970, where the boys continued their high school education. During the years 1978 and 1982, Keith and Betty had the opportunity to host two wonderful foreign exchange students from London, England, and Ville Degelis, Quebec. Philip Pridmore and Chantel Soucy were welcomed into the family with open arms. After moving to Paso Robles, Betty started her endeavor as a Cosmetics Sales Consultant for Vanda Beauty Products. Her favorite lip color was light pink, of which she had several bags full. In addition to working for Vanda, Betty continued her bookkeeping career for Bickel’s Stationery, Jacobsma Associates, and Atascadero Bible Bookstore until retirement. Following retirement, Betty and Keith were able to travel around the world. Their favorite spots included Israel, Greece, Italy, England, and China. Betty began her retirement hobby of scrapbooking, of which she has made numerous albums for family and friends.

In 2013, Keith and Betty followed their son Terry and his family to Ridgecrest, CA. In Ridgecrest, Keith and Betty enjoyed spending time with their grandkids and attending Immanuel Baptist Church. Betty continued to get her hair and nails done weekly and maintain their home.

Keith and Betty’s 72 years of marriage were held strong through their mutual love of each other and Jesus Christ.

Memorial donations in memory of Betty Sinton can be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.

