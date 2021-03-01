David Reginald (Reggie) Booker, age 75, passed away on February 10, 2021. Dave was born in Ventura, California, to George and Beverley Wolfe Booker. He attended elementary schools in Gonzales, Morro Bay, and Atascadero. He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1963, where he made lifelong friendships. He played varsity sports and was a letterman in High School. When he no longer played sports, he cheered from the sidelines. He particularly loved cheering on the teams at his grandkid’s and Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School sporting events. You couldn’t miss him at a game.

In 1967, while attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, he married Linda Willey. He graduated from Cal Poly in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a concentration in Accounting (cum laude). He then moved to the Los Angeles area, where he worked as an accountant until he obtained his license as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Dave and Linda moved back to San Luis Obispo in 1971, and he joined the accounting firm Glenn and Burdette, which he soon became managing partner of. When Dave and Linda started their family, they moved back to Atascadero. He was very active in the Atascadero community and was a member of (1975-1979) and Chairman of (1979) the Atascadero Unified School District Board of Education. In 1981, Dave, Linda, and their three children moved back to San Luis Obispo, where they built their first home and added another child to the family. This marriage ended in 1997. In 2000, he married Jennifer Blomfield and lovingly helped raise her three daughters for 17 years. He was a proud father and worked hard to provide for his family.

Dave was a founding director and served on the Board of Directors for First Bank of San Luis Obispo throughout its 25-year history. In 1988, he sold his interest in the accounting firm Glenn, Burdette, Phillips, and Booker and became a full-time Banker. Dave held many different banking positions, including Chief Executive Officer of First Bank and Senior Vice President when the bank merger with Pacific Capital Bank was complete in 2005. Following his retirement, he decided he wasn’t quite ready to retire and organized a new Board of Directors to form American Principal Bank in San Luis Obispo.

His life is filled with notable merit and civic leadership. He even ran for Mayor of San Luis Obispo in 2004. Over the years, Dave contributed to the community through Kiwanis De Tolosa, the CPA Society, and Rotary Club. He also served on many community boards, including the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo County Community Foundation, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Orfalea School of Business at Cal Poly, and Cuesta College Foundation.

After retiring from banking, he enjoyed time with his family and friends, biking, attending sporting events, and spreading his laughter and love of people wherever he went. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and vacationing in Hawaii.

It is hard to capture the impact he had on his family, friends, and the community. He knew no strangers and always had a smile, joke, and a laugh to share with those around him. He filled up a room with his laughter, and wherever he went, it seemed like everyone knew Dave Booker. He had a passion for business and was always willing to mentor and help those starting in business. He will truly be missed by so many people.

Dave is survived by many that loved him: his former wife, Linda Booker, and their children Beau (Danielle) Booker, Amber Sellinger, Benjamin (Cathrina) Booker; grandchildren Lila and Levi Sellinger, and Alexa and Abigail Booker; brothers Eric (Rayleen) Booker and Kurt Booker; his second wife, Jennifer Blomfield, and step-daughters, Bailey, Bridget, and Nellie Salisbury; step-grandson Dylan Metcalf; and his life partner for the past four years, Marilyn Hotz. He is predeceased by his son, Tyler Booker, and parents, George and Beverley Booker.

When it is safe to do so, a gathering will be held to honor and celebrate his remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to a charity of your choice.

