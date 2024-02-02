Richard was born on June 12, 1937, in Los Angeles, CA, to his parents, Joe and Bessie Orosel. He was a long-time resident of Paso Robles.

Richard was a Bodybuilder and enjoyed life through hard work. He was a successful real estate developer and developed apartments in Los Angeles, industrial properties in Silicon Valley, and built industrial properties at the Paso Robles Airport. He was very instrumental in getting Linne Road paved. Richard was also involved in some additional projects outside of California.

Richard loved flying, and to his delight, he commuted in his personal Airplane between projects. He was involved in the community as a sheriff aero squadron pilot. He also was an avid sponsor of youth sports.

He developed his home in Paso Robles in the Dresser Ranch La Questa Encintada. He enjoyed relaxing with his mother, Bessie, and family around him on the ranch. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Orosel and Bessie Orosel, and daughters, Melody A. Orosel and Darla L. Orosel. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Orosel, Son Richard S. Orosel; Grandchildren, Justin J. Brush (Emily), Hope F. Orosel, Hogan LC Orosel; Great-Grandchildren, Jared D. Brush and Jenna E. Brush.

His life will be celebrated with a graveside service on February 10, 2024, at 11 am at the Paso Robles District Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...