Mary (Pat) Bond, known by family and friends as Pat Bond, was born in 1927 to Catherine and Tom O’Toole in San Luis Obispo. Pat passed away on December 30, 2020, from COVID, and we miss her. She was raised on Mitchell drive and attended Mission school, where she made lifelong friends she cherished. Growing up in SLO and during WWII, she often worked along with her classmates delivering mail to the Army camp and in town.

She was married at the Old Mission in 1949 to Jerry C. Bond, who preceded her in death in 2001. Together they had four children, Peg Luebbers of Washington, Cathy Clarkson and husband Jim of SLO, Theresa Bond of Ohio, and James Bond and wife Cindy of Atascadero. Pat is survived by her only sibling, Maureen Luebbers of Templeton, and all four of her children, along with multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

For many years Pat typed the church bulletins for both the Mission and Nativity parishes. Upon moving to Atascadero in the early 1980s, she became a fixture around St. Williams parish with maintenance day and decorating the church until her health started declining in 2006. When her children were young, she participated as a parent in 4-H, Campfire Girls, and Boy Scouts. She also enjoyed camping and boating with her family. She made great deserts and enjoyed playing with her grandkids/great-grandkids. Pat also enjoyed books, pictures of Ireland, and sharing family pictures, old and new.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, we cannot honor her wishes with a full mass funeral at this time. We will have a memorial at a later date when it is safe to do so. The family would appreciate donations to a charity of your choice and to remember her at mass.

