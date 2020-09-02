Martin C. Mullis (Marty), 59, of Paso Robles, CA, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on July 26, 2020. He was born in Atascadero, CA, in January 1961, to Joan Thiel Mullis and Donald Mullis, Sr. His family moved to Garden Grove, where he attended kindergarten through part of sixth grade and participated in the Cub Scouts. During his 6th grade year, his family returned to the Central Coast, and he graduated from Atascadero High School in 1979. Some of Marty’s favorite memories are of playing with his siblings and cousins in the creek and around their homes in Atascadero. Marty enjoyed motorcycles and cars in his teen years, and was very proud to buy his first of many cars with money earned from working as a service station attendant. He also worked for a local veterinarian and at the Charles Paddock Zoo. After graduation, Marty worked for several car dealerships as a mechanic. At only 19 years old, he made the wise decision to build his first home in Paso Robles through the People’s Self Help Housing organization. He joined the California Army National Guard in 1984, and was also a first rate mechanic and eventually an inspector at MATES, Camp Roberts, for 31 years before retiring in 2015, with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Marty met Melinda Ehlers, a Cal Poly sophomore, through his aunt in 1988. They married in 1990, and welcomed their daughter, Makenna, in 1996 and son, Trevor, in 2002. Marty was deployed to Iraq in 2004/2005, and celebrated his safe return by taking his family to Disneyland. Marty was a great cook, known for his delicious pork ribs and BBQ. Becoming a Papa and loving and being loved by his grandsons brought him joy in these last few years. He was a loved son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melinda Mullis, daughter, Makenna (Robin) James and grandsons Troy and Ryker, and son, Trevor Mullis, mother, Joan Mullis, brother, Donald (Sally) Mullis, Jr., sisters, Cheryl (Tom) Caruso and Karen Mullis, nieces, Sarah Medeiros Ford and Allison and Jenna Caruso, and nephew, Gregory Mullis. His father, Donald Mullis, Sr., preceded him in death in 2014. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs or any organization supporting our Military Veterans. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there are no formal services planned at this time.

