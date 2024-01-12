Richard (Dick) John of Santa Margarita, California, died Thursday, December 21, 2023, at home at the age of 92. Dick was born September 23, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Lorain Ralph John and Marie Caroline Dilger. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Georgie of 72 years, and his seven children: Jean Marie St. John, Colleen (John) Peloquin, Richard John Jr & his wife, Susan, Tommy John, Mike John & his wife Shari, Donny John and Alan John & his wife Michele; 10 Grandchildren: Renee, Jeremy, Richard III, Kristi, Jason, Jed, Emma, Tiffany, Alan M & Lauren; 9 Great Grandchildren: Hazel, Greyson, Madison, Kelsei, Jamie, Matix, Waylon, Jase & Layla.

Dick was raised by his maternal Grandparents: Henry and Lena Dilger, in Randolph Township, Ohio, after his parents separated when he was three. He attended school and graduated from Randolph High School in 1950.

Dick married Georgette Ann Short on June 2, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio. They moved to California, back to Dayton, and back to California in 1956, where they made their home and raised their family in San Fernando. He enjoyed taking the family on summer vacations camping at the beaches along the California coast. He even took the whole family across the country in the station wagon to Ohio and then to Washington DC and returned through Southern states. In 1979, they sold their home and moved to the hills of Santa Margarita. With the help of his sons and some friends, he built the house they lived in for the past 44 years. Even in his last week, he could be found on the tractor out disking the fields.

Dick was a talented carpenter and a born salesman. He worked for Kraft Foods for many years. Dick was also a sales rep for various companies selling Western Wear, Jewelry, etc., to stores up and down the Western states (He even talked Georgie into joining him in this venture). He also enjoyed collecting and selling toy cars, trains, antiques, etc.

Dick will be remembered by all of his family, extended family, and friends.

