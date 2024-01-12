It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we share that on January 3rd, 2024, the light of our life went to heaven.

Michael James Wilson passed away peacefully in his home in Templeton, California, in the presence of his wife, Gaylon Wilson.

Michael was born in Atascadero, California, on November 10th, 1943, to his parents, Henry Harrison Wilson and Frances Olive Wilson. Michael was a cattle rancher, Farmer, and viticulturist in Templeton, California, on his seventh-generation family farm.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Harrison Wilson and Frances Olive Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Gaylon Wilson, and brother, Henry Harrison Wilson II. Two daughters, Kimberly Wilson and Cyndee Wilson (Mike). One grandchild, Brandon Michael Simonds (Richelle). Two- Grandchildren, Brandon Michael Simonds II and Braxton Michael Simonds.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 27th, at 10:00 am at the Templeton Cemetery in Templeton, California.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...