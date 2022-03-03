Dale Winslow was born May 18, 1932, and passed away in Atascadero at his home in his sleep on December 22, 2021. He was 89 years old.

He was born in Galt, Iowa, on the Winslow farm and was the middle child of three. His father and mother moved them to California and finally settled in Fresno. He went to school in Sanger, where he graduated high school and went on to Fresno State University, where he met Sharon Clark. They were married on June 15, 1952, before Dale had to deploy to the Korean Conflict two weeks later. His first station was at Whidbey Island, where he met his lifelong friend Ken Rodman. They were both transferred to the Aircraft Carrier USS Kearsarge CVA33 and served out their duty.

After the military, Dale and Sharon moved to San Francisco, where he drove a Dr. Pepper truck, which he said was crazy with the San Francisco roads and hills. They then moved to Santa Maria and then to SLO, where he went to Cal Poly. After Cal Poly, he went into the car business selling foreign cars for Lucksinger Motors and was the General Manager for many years until Fred Lucksinger sold the business.

They then moved to Atascadero, where Dale took the opportunity to buy Kelly Hardware. The business was re-named Pacific Home Improvement Center, commonly known as PHIC, and was a favorite among locals. He owned the business for almost 30 years and was elated that he could make a living doing something he loved. He also enjoyed supporting the local 4H and FFA buying animals for PHIC at the fair each year.

Dale was a longtime member and president of the Night time Kiwanis De Tolosa in SLO and enjoyed doing many fundraisers and events and going on the annual Caballeros rides. He and Sharon were also longtime members of the Atascadero United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon. He leaves children Lisa (Brannon) Stefancich, Eric (Vicky) Winslow, Grandchildren Tyler (Ashley) Stefancich

Josh Stefancich and Fiancé’ (Gisele), Isabella and Abby Winslow, Great Grandchildren Mason and Carson Stefancich, Brother Norman Winslow, Sister-In-Law Marcia Lombardi, and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial will be held on March 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real Atascadero.

