Beloved Patriarch of the Botts Family, Joseph Earl Botts Sr., passed away 12/24/2022 at home among family.

Joe had many talents, interests, adventures, and occupations. He was always a rancher and cattleman, pilot, author, and heavy equipment operator, to name a few. He was admired for his horsemanship and as a musician who sang and played the guitar.

Joseph’s ancestors included the Botts and Abbey pioneer families of Paso Robles. His grandfather John Franklin Botts arrived at the Paso Robles Inn by stagecoach in 1876 and later married Joseph’s grandmother Mary Eve (Polly) Abbey. Joe lived and worked in the Paso Robles and surrounding areas all his life.

Joseph is survived by his children, Audrey Barrett, Joseph Botts Jr. (Kim), Steven Botts, and Marsha Roth (Doug). He had 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and a cousin Sharron Lord who resided with him.

At Joseph’s request, there will be no service. His children and several family members were able to honor him and give their love and support to him during their recent visits.

Joe told us all many times that he had lived a good life. His family wishes to thank all of you who were a part of it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...