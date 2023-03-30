It is with great sorrow that the family of John Edmond Shanahan, known to some as Jack, announce his passing from this life at the age of 89 on February 21, 2023. He died peacefully at home in Carson City, surrounded by his family.

Born in La Habra Heights, California, on November 16, 1933, John retired as a Sergeant from active military service in the United States Air Force. He earned a degree in Graphic Arts at the University of California, Los Angeles. It was there that he met his wife of 41 years, Jacqueline N. LeDuc. Jackie and John were married in 1958 and raised four children in Manhattan Beach, CA.

John began a successful career at the Los Angeles Times in 1968 and retired as Creative Graphics Manager in 1992. Following retirement, John and Jackie moved to Atascadero, California. It was there that after Jackie’s death, John met and married his wife of 20 years, Lynette Pond.

John was predeceased by his son, John Joseph, in 1985 and his wife, Jackie, in 1999. He is survived by his wife, Lynette, and his daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Jay Wessell, Laura and Mark Schafle, and daughter, Jane Shanahan, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

John’s life was celebrated by close family with a funeral mass at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Carson City, NV. He was laid to rest with military honors and a Catholic burial officiated by Monsignor John Barry at Riverside National Cemetery in California on March 17, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...