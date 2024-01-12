In loving memory of Lee Ybaben, who peacefully departed on December 14, 2023, in Atascadero, California. He was a cherished partner to Diane Mandala and a devoted father survived by his three sons, Ty, Keith, and DJ.

Born on June 14, 1942, in Carlsbad, New Mexico, Lee was raised in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Pius X High School in Downey and Loyola Marymount in L.A., where he earned his bachelor’s degree. While pursuing his master’s degree, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning a ranking of E5 when he was honorably discharged from the Army. After the Army, he began working for I.B.M., moving his family to Santa Barbara. After completing that career, he went into banking and finance, specializing in helping people purchase their first homes in the Santa Maria area.

A passionate soul, he found joy in exploring the world through travel, reveling in the beauty of golf courses, and conquering snowy slopes through his love for skiing. As a proud member of the Elks, he touched the hearts of many with his warm spirit and affable nature.

His legacy lives on through the love he shared, the memories he created, and the lives he enriched. May he find eternal peace, surrounded by the echoes of laughter from the journeys he embarked upon and the love he bestowed upon family and friends.

Memorial services are to be announced at a later date.

