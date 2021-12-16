It is great sadness that we announce the passing of Garth Webb. Garth grew up his whole life in Atascadero, graduating from AHS in 1969. He was a motorcycle and old car enthusiast, Garth had many lifelong friends, building many motorcycles and old cars in his free time.

Garth was a follower of Jesus, and we know that he is with our Lord and Savior, and we will be together again. So we are planning a celebration of life in May or June of 2022. Garth leaves his wife of 49 years, Jan, Son Jason(Wendy), Grandsons Caleb, Zack, Luke, and Gary Lyons. And his Granddaughter Adelyn. His Sister Anne Smith, brother Ken Webb, many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by both parents and niece. Garth was a wonderful man and is missed every day.

