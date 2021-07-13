Myrtle Goetsch passed away on June 29, 2021. She was born to Fred and Hazel Smiley. She married the love of her life, Roy Goetsch, in 1946, and they had a daughter, Linda.

They lived on the family ranch outside of Templeton and together loved the ranch life. Later in years, Myrt was a huge part of the opening of the Black Oak Restaurant and the Continental Wayside Inn, both in Paso Robles. She always said the restaurant business was in her blood.

In 1995 she moved to Snohomish, Wa, to be close to her daughter Linda. There she enjoyed her new home and many new friends and family.

She was known by family and friends for her spunk, love of a good time, and lots of laughter. She had many friends, and once you met her, you never forgot her, and best of all, she never ever forgot you. All who knew her called her the fashion queen, as that was very important to her.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 46 years, Roy, and a very special friend of 23 years, Paul Cox.

She leaves behind daughter Linda and husband Lee Brown, grandchildren Doranna Brown, Bim Brown wife Lorraine, Julie Schreeder husband Keith and Kurt Brown wife Jenny, a special niece Judy Tackitt and Judy’s entire family she always referred to as “Her Kids.” In addition, she leaves behind nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. All were so very special to her.

She loved to spoil and cater to her little dog Roxie seen in the picture here with her.

There will be a graveside service at 11:00 am on Monday, July 19, at the Templeton District Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Roy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...