Doris Mulder Larson, affectionately known as Dorie, passed away peacefully at her home in San Luis Obispo on May 27, 2025.

Dorie was born on a Sunday in May, 1933, to Jim and Sally Hadley in Vandalia, IL. She was followed by three siblings: Carrie (Tootsie), Ty, and Jimmy. As the eldest child in a family that moved frequently, she learned responsibility and flexibility, and assumed the role of a third parent to her younger siblings, who were her best friends. Dorie attended a different school almost every year. She made friends easily and nurtured many of those early friendships her entire life.

Dorie, “Sunday’s child,” was always drawn to church and found her way to the nearest house of worship in each community the family lived. Her faith in God strengthened and deepened throughout her life.

At the age of nineteen she married George Mulder, whom she met through church. The couple were married for twenty years and were parents to four children: David, Janet, Jeanne, and Darren.

When Dorie and George parted ways, she earned her Bachelor’s degree and California Teaching Credential while raising her four kids. She went on to teach History at Atascadero Junior High and later served as School Counselor, a position she was perfectly suited for, and that she loved.

Dorie was a hard-working student and education professional, but her children were her priority. She taught them to communicate with each other and work through difficulties together. She attended their games (“warmed every bench”), activities, performances, and life events. And she tended to their spirits, with loving support and guidance. She often told them “I’m in your corner.” She was the mom all the other kids wanted as their mom, and she became a “bonus mom” to many of her children’s friends.

Dorie met Hal Larson in 1982, through church. They were married the following year. Hal and Dorie enjoyed thirty-one years together. They were active, giving members of First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo. They travelled the world, often in support of programs through Rotary International. They adored their grandchildren and faithfully attended their games and events. In 1986, Hal and Dorie purchased a cabin at Bass Lake. The Cabin became their sanctuary and a place of restoration, connection, and fun that they shared with their family and friends.

Dorie was born to love and take care of people. In addition to her family, students, and friends, she served others in many ways. Through First Presbyterian Church, she was involved in the People’s Kitchen, and Green Pastures program. She was a lifelong Democrat and a fierce champion of justice, equity, and fairness. The “Hadley Spirit” was in her DNA and she proudly stood up for what was right.

Dorie’s Christian faith guided all aspects of her life. One person close to her said, “She was the most Christ-like Christian I’ve ever known.” Another remembered his first encounter with her: “You told me that it didn’t matter how we love or who we love; that all people are made in the image of God and are welcome here.” He concluded with “I have been blessed by God because He brought you into my life.” Those sentiments are shared by many people whose lives Dorie touched. When greeting or bidding farewell, Dorie preferred “heart-to-heart hugs.” She would turn her body slightly to the right and ask the person to do the same, so that their hearts were aligned. The hug was completed with a warm embrace, and often accompanied with “Love you, ‘kid’.”

Dorie lived a meaningful, love-filled life, and she enriched the lives of others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Dorie is survived by her children: David K. Mulder (Melanie), Janet Anderson (Mark), Jeanne Neely (Bill), Darren Mulder; her grandchildren: Christine Mulder Jung (Chris), David S. Mulder (Morgan), Catherine Mulder, Michael Anderson (Caroline), Ky Anderson (Dominique), Karleigh Anderson, Robert Neely (Brenna), Samuel Neely (Cheyenne); Hal’s children: Hilding Larson (Mary Carole), Deborah Hoffman (Doug), and Hal’s grandchildren: Christopher Hoffman (Summer), Matt Hoffman (Christiane); Dorie’s brother, Jim Hadley (Laura), and her sister-in-law, Helen Hadley; also, four great grandchildren and another arriving in July; along with many nieces and nephews.

Dorie was predeceased by her beloved husband Hal, brother Ty Hadley, sister Carrie Denton, and parents Jim and Sally Hadley.

Special thanks and gratitude to caregiver Hailey Breadmont, Central Coast Hospice, Dr. Richard Altesman, and dear friends Dale and Kathy Wolfe.

Donations in memory of Dorie may be made to Green Pastures of First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo, Central Coast Hospice, or other organizations that help care for the hungry, the homeless, and the displaced.

A celebration of Dorie’s life will be held Saturday, June 21, 1:00 at First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo, 981 Marsh St. San Luis Obispo, CA.

