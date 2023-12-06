Richard “Dick” Ross passed away in Paso Robles on November 10, 2023, at the age of 93. A longtime Paso Roblan, Dick worked for Walt Disney World and the Boy Scouts of America, where he produced many large events. Upon moving to Paso Robles, Dick was involved in many civic organizations, including helping build the Paso Robles Children’s Museum and creating set designs for the Pioneer Museum. A full obituary and information on a celebration of life is forthcoming.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...