Norah Isabella Leslie New, 95, of Atascadero, California, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022. Norah was born in 1926, in Aberdeen, Scotland, to Alexander and Isabella Ross Leslie. They were life-long residents of Aberdeen.

Norah met her future husband, William Neil New, a pilot in the United States Army Air Corps, in 1943 during World War II. They married in 1944 in Bathavon-Somerset, Scotland.

During Neil’s career in the United States Air Force, Neil and Norah traveled to wherever duty called. With four children in tow, they lived all around the world, including Scotland, Japan, France, Turkey, and numerous Air Force bases throughout the US. During this time, Norah spent countless hours volunteering wherever she was needed.

Upon Neil’s retirement from the US Air Force, Neil and Norah moved to Southern California. In 1972 they settled in Atascadero, Ca. where Norah and Neil started “Neil New Realty.” Norah loved being a realtor, selling many properties until her retirement in 1983. She was a gourmet cook, an artist, an accomplished knitter, and an expert at the game of bridge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil New, and her son, Roderick Neil New. She is survived by her children Sheila May (John), Raymond New, Dana Davis (Brad), and daughter-in-law Sheila New. Eight grandchildren: Leslie Herron, Nancy Fulton, Mikhail New, Sara Todaro, Colin New, Taryn Davis, David Davis, Isabella Skeens, and 13 Great Grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Friends of the Atascadero Library: PO Box 561 Atascadero, Ca. 93423

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...