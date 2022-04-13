Work is scheduled to coincide with Spring break to minimize traffic impacts

PASO ROBLES — Creston Road will be closed at the intersection of Lana and Oak Meadow on April 13 and 14, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. The road closure is needed to install sewer facilities in the intersection.

Creston Road will also be closed at Lana and Oak Meadow the week of April 18 thru April 22 during the day for sewer and water line construction. The Daytime closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This work is scheduled to coincide with Spring break to minimize traffic impacts. A detour will be implemented during the closure. Local Businesses and neighborhoods will be accessible from either side of Oak Meadow/Lana Streets.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Residents in the immediate area have been notified via printed door hangers.

The City of Paso Robles apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you in advance for your patience while the work is completed.

