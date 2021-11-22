Camp Roberts Area Rest Station anticipated to be closed for renovations late 2021 to summer 2022

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The Shandon Roadside Rest Area on Hwy. 46 East has re-opened following a major Wastewater System Improvement Project which began earlier this year. The opening occurred at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.

The re-opening of the Shandon Rest Area also includes full access to the electric vehicle charging station.

This project included upgrades to the advanced treatment wastewater disposal system and installation of a cloud-based resource monitoring system.

The contractor for this $1.1 million project was TSI Engineering of North Highlands, CA. Caltrans wishes to thank everyone for their patience during this important project.

The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Area Project on US 101 in Santa Barbara County remains closed for renovations until February of 2022. This project will replace the wastewater disposal system, the water storage tank, the pump house and will install a cloud-based resource monitoring system. It will also include a new maintenance storage area and crew room on the southbound side. The estimated cost for this project is $4,782,000.

The planned Camp Roberts Safety Roadside Rest Area Project on US 101 in Monterey County will replace the wastewater disposal system, install a cloud-based resource monitoring system, construct a maintenance storage area and crew room on the northbound side. Both the northbound and the southbound SRRAs, including the electric vehicle charging stations, are anticipated to be closed in late 2021 to summer of 2022. The estimated cost for this project is $5,694,000.

These projects will upgrade all wastewater systems to meet current health and safety codes, will decrease maintenance repairs, and conserve and protect environmental resources. Motorists are encouraged to check the Caltrans website for specific closure dates and to make alternative stopping plans during these construction closures.

For traffic updates on other state highways on the Central Coast motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm

