Ardean Frederick Werner, age 86, has moved on to bigger and better living quarters. He has supped at the banquet prepared for him and is now living pain-free.

Ardean was born in Deshler, NE. He worked as an apprentice at Mare Island Shipyard, Vallejo, CA, as a rigger. He also served with the National Guard for six years before joining the California Highway Patrol, where he served for 32 years, retiring in 1991. He served, with pride, in the CHP Barstow area for four years and his remaining 28 years in Templeton CHP. Many encountered him, and they were treated fairly by him. In addition, he spent several years training and certifying school bus drivers in the area. They probably can tell you he was a tough instructor, but fair.

Ardean was proceeded by his parents Ernest & Frieda Werner, three siblings: Harlan, Cordula, Elaine, and Shyrlee, his sister-in-law, and his first great-grandson, Christopher. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley, of 65 years, sons, Tim (Kayla), Ken (Leanna), and daughter, Kim (Dave). Grandchildren Evan, Sean, Dustin, and McKenzie. Great-grandchildren, Aiden, Jax, and Aurora.

On September 14, 2021, services were held at 1 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 940 Creston Rd., Paso Robles. Cremation by Chapel of the Roses, Atascadero with a private interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the California Association of Highway Patrol Widows and Orphans Fund at PO Box 161209; Sacramento, CA 95816.Please be sure to note non-profit number 9289 in memory of Ardean Werner.

Additionally, you may donate to Trinity Lutheran Church “Braille Workers” at 940 Creston Rd., Paso Robles, CA 93446

