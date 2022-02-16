Rosina Ward, 79, of Paso Robles, California, died peacefully on February 1, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Oxford, England, on June 9, 1942, to Eric and Ivy Pitts. She had six siblings, John Pitts, Valerie Stevens, Ken Lovegrove, Sue Cross, Rob Lovegrove, and Rick Lovegrove.

Rosina married U.S. Air Force Veteran Delma Ward on December 7, 1963, in Oxford, England. Together they lived across the states making ever-lasting friendships everywhere they went. She loved nature, gardening, and, most importantly, family.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years – Delma, her four children and their spouses, Melanie and Mike, Michelle and Eric, Delma Jr. and Marlene, and Matthew and Aaron; her stepdaughter Sheila; her nine grandchildren – Jon, Brandon, David, Michael, Meagan, Kelly, Juliana, Brayden, and Ethan; and four great-grandchildren, Mara, Eli, Katalina, and Brixton; and many more nieces and nephews.

Those who knew her loved her. Her dazzling smile and fun-loving personality lit up a room. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, and we will always carry her memory in our hearts. Heaven gained an angel. A memorial will be held at a later date.

