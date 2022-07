Anne Elizabeth Varda, 64, of Chisholm, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, MN. Visitation will begin Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel with a Chaplet of Divine Mercy at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.

