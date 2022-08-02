Lester Heilmann was born to Klaus and Leola Heilmann on August 2, 1942. The Heilmann’s were a prominent ranching family in Atascadero at the time.

After graduating from Atascadero High School in 1960, Les attended chef school in Connecticut. He worked at The Breakers restaurant in Morro Bay, but switched to banking when he decided to marry Lana Tucker. They moved to Oakland, where they had a daughter Jill and a son Jason, and then they moved to Santa Barbara in 1974. The family moved to Atascadero in 1985 to be closer to relatives. After selling real estate, Les worked at Wells Fargo Bank; he retired from there in 2014.

He was involved in founding and working with Midstate Cruisers Car Club; driving and showing his 1961 Impala was his favorite pastime.

He passed away at Twin Cities Hospital on June 13. He leaves behind his wife Lana, daughter Jill, son Jason, grandson Justin, and his other son Mark Abbey. He is survived by his sister Sandy Camp, who lives in Missouri. There won’t be a service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...