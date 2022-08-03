The fire has engulfed an apartment complex on Olive Street

PASO ROBLES — A apartment complex fire is in progress in Paso Robles on Olive Street.

Paso Robles Fire Department is on the scene, and Paso Robles Police Department is evacuating nearby residents.

According to reports, the PRFD are requested five additional engines to respond to the scene.

advertisement

As of Tuesday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services said they have sent Paso Robles Firefighters along with members from Camp Roberts Fire, SLO City Fire, Atascadero Fire, and CalFire SLO to aid with the McKinney Fire on the Klamath National Forest. However, they noted that all stations remained staffed to serve local communities.

This is a developing story and Paso Robles Press will update as additional information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...