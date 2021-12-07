Robert C. Edgar (Bob) and Margaret E. Edgar (Peggy) had a 76-year love affair. They met at a dance on Balboa Island right as Bob returned from serving in the Army Air Force in World War II. They were married two years later, on June 12, 1947, and would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Their dream was to die together, holding hands. At 97 and 98 years old, their dream came true as they spent the last couple of weeks of their lives in Hospice at their daughter’s home in Santa Barbara, California. They were surrounded by family and love as Bob made his transition on November 15, 2021, and Peggy followed four days later on November 19, 2021.

Bob was born March 30, 1924, in Santa Ana, California, to Carl and Lillian Edgar. He had one sister, Shirley, and they were raised in Santa Ana. Peggy was born February 9, 1923, in Pueblo, Colorado, to Frank and Margaret Myers. She was the oldest of four girls, and they were raised in Costa Mesa, California.

Once they were married, they lived in many different places, including Maracaibo, Venezuela, where Bob worked for Brown Drilling Oil Co, and Singapore for six years in the early 1970s. Bob ran Sea Supply for Oceaneering International. Bob’s career was as an Executive in the Oil and Diving Industries. Peggy was the consummate wife and homemaker. They lived in 37 different homes during their 76 years together and had friends all over the world. They spent the last 20 years living in Paso Robles, California, living independently thanks to the care and assistance of their good friend and neighbors, Betsy Hardy and Matthew, and Ginny Reid. They made their final move to Santa Barbara, CA, on October 9, 2021.

They are survived by their three children: Julie (Peter) Newendorp of Santa Barbara, CA; Jake (Kwang) Edgar of Pai, Thailand; Joan (Lloyd) Gay of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. They are also survived by their seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They are loved and will be missed.

