Freida Lenore Mosher, 84, of Atascadero, passed away after a tough battle with cancer on March 16, 2025, surrounded by family.

Freida was born on May 1, 1940, in Oregon. She moved to California in the 60s and worked many years and retired from the San Luis Obispo post office. She married the love of her life, David Mosher, in 1976, and they enjoyed camping and traveling in their RV. They made so many memories together until he died in 2019.

Freida is survived by her daughters Mary Lou (Wayne), Mary (John), and Kim (Rich); her grandchildren Lori (Matt), Kimberly, Chris (Hannah), Justin (Derika), Eli, Brie, and Brandi; her beautiful great-grandchildren Kaylee (TJ), Justice, Madison, Trevor, Reid, Stanley, and Maeva;

several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.

A small graveside service was held Monday, March 24, 2025, at 11 AM at Atascadero Cemetery. A Catholic service and reception will be held at a later date.

