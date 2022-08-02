Larry Martinez, Sr., passed away a year ago on July 30, 2021, in Susanville, CA. His beloved wife of 52 years – Carol Martinez – predeceased him on April 5, 2021. They both were laid to rest in Susanville at Diamond Crest Cemetery.

Larry was born on January 8, 1933, in Cholame, CA. Larry and his siblings, Richard Martinez (Atascadero) and Gloria Robinson (Templeton), were raised in Atascadero by their parents, Bill and Mary Martinez (1984 Colony Days King and Queen). Larry graduated from Atascadero High School in 1952. He loved sports which led him to officiate high school and junior college basketball and football games. He belonged to the Northern and Southern Officials Association for 21 years and, on numerous occasions, was called upon to referee California Intercollegiate Federation football and basketball championship games.

Larry enlisted in the Army in February 1953 and served two years of active duty at the end of the Korean War. After the Army, Larry worked for Madonna Construction with his father and other family members until 1960, when he started his State of California service with the Atascadero State Mental Hospital.

In the mid ’60s, Larry owned a bar in Atascadero – Rogue’s Den – where he would meet his future wife, Carol Guerin. In 1973 Larry transferred to the Department of Corrections in Susanville, CA, where he supervised food service operations. Larry retired from the State in 1993 with 34 years of service.

Larry was an avid sportsman growing up, and while living in Susanville, he and the family enjoyed the outdoors. Larry loved to fish, and family and friends would travel from all over to fish with him at Eagle Lake. Over the years, he and Carol perfected their recipe for smoked trout.

Larry was a Master Mason belonging to the Free & Accepted Masons of California – Lassen Lodge #149. Larry was proud to be a Mason, and he and Carol actively participated with the local Masons and Eastern Star.

In addition to Carol, Larry is predeceased by his oldest son Larry Martinez, Jr (aka Marty) and brother-in-law Ken Robinson. Larry and Carol are survived by their children, Jennifer (John), Brandie and Sean (Mari). Grandchildren Misty (Brad), Sonny (Heidi), Kyle (Rayme), Colton, Breanna and Kiana, great-children Lia, Aidan, Eastin, Aly, Miliana, Makala, Makena and Makoa, and nephews Kenny (Dee), Rick (Lucy), Kevin (Tammy), and Bob (Elaine).

