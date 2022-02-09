Kenneth Charles Hicks of Paso Robles was born in Drumright, OK, on September 30, 1928, and passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022, at the age of 93. Kenneth was the son of Roy and Cordia Hicks of Drumright, OK. He married his wife, Norma, in Drumright on July 9, 1950. They were married for 70 years.

Kenneth served in the US Army and fought during the Korean War.

In 1956 Kenneth and Norma moved to Paso Robles and raised their two children, Kenita and Randy.

Kenneth started working in the San Ardo oil fields in 1956 and worked his way up to electrician until his retirement in 1988. He was forever Texaco proud! He had a work ethic and attention to detail that was second to none. He was a tried-and-true fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Oklahoma Sooners, and the Paso Robles Bearcats. He was a member of the Vineyard Church of Christ.

Kenneth had a profound love for his family and was extremely devoted to Norma. His entire family had a love for him that ran deep, but his grandchildren’s words about him say it all:

“Papa was the sweetest and had a Beautiful smile and Loved us all soo much! He tried his hardest to show Nana how much he Loved and Appreciated her in her last years. I miss his stories and hugs. He was always welcoming and loved learning new things from all of us! I know he’s loving on his girls and friends in heaven.”

“Our grandpa, our “Papa”.. he will be remembered as a man full of life that loved helping and providing for his family. His sarcastic humor was infectious and made him so comfortable to be around. Papa kept an immaculate home and meticulously cared for his things and his house better than anyone I’ve ever known. As a child, it amazed me, and still to this day, I know that if he acquired anything, it would last a lifetime under his care. He still has a home movie camera from the 1960s that works!

His love and care for his wife of 70 years, our Nana, was undeniable. In the time leading up to her passing in 2020, all in his life witnessed just how selfless their bond had made him. His daily routine included taking the drive to Templeton and visiting her at the assisted living facility no matter how he felt. Despite her condition of advanced dementia, he wanted her to feel that she would not be enduring her last years alone. Our Papa will always be remembered as a genuine man that took great pride in his life, his family, and his home.”

Kenneth is survived by his son Randy (Lori) of Paso Robles; sisters Fern (Ray) Carroll and their daughter Linda and family of OK; Betty (Jim) Thomas and her children Doug and Debbie and family of OK; grandchildren Caleb (Juliana) Hall and Juliana (Josh) Muse of Texas; Jon Hicks and Emily Blizzard of Paso Robles; Lee (Mariah) Hicks of Atascadero: 3 great-grandchildren Julian, Aidan and Amelia Hall of Texas; brother-in-law James (Barbara) Cox of OK and his daughter Sheila and family of Australia.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; daughter and son-in-law, Kenita and Jay Hall; sister, Naomi Rutherford; parents, Roy and Cordia Hicks; and sister-in-law, Barbara Cox.

The Hicks family would like to express a very special thank you to Bradley Yee and the caring staff of Christian Love Home Care for the care, compassion, and fellowship they gave to Kenneth.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Click Here

A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 12, at 11 a.m. at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles.

