Saddened by the loss of the Matriarch of our family, Juanita C. Barraza, 94, of Paso Robles passed away on December 29, 2023 with family at her side.

We will dearly miss her, but rejoice in knowing that she is with family that have gone before her. Her father and mother, her husband of many years, Pedro M. Barraza, her son Pedro, her siblings, and many others.

She was born Juanita Chaidez but preferred to be called Jenny to her parents, Marcello and Cenovia Chaidez, who were born in Durango, Mexico. Juanita was very proud of her heritage and spoke Spanish fluently. Her parents came to the United States and settled in Paso Robles, where they raised their five boys and two girls. All five boys served in the military during World War II and were proud to be Americans.

Juanita loved her hometown of Paso Robles and lived most of her life here. She was able to see the many changes and growth that occurred in her “little town of Paso.” Juanita and her husband, Pedro, raised four of their six children in Adelaide, west of Paso Robles. Those years on Marian Davis’ ranch were some of the best years of her life. She loved living in the country.

Juanita was not one to travel out of the country, but she did get to visit Costa Rica, Mexico, and Canada. She also visited Idaho, Washington state, and Hawaii. She lived in Hawaii with her family for about one year and returned back to her hometown of Paso.

“Nani,” as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her, loved to cook. She passed that love of cooking on to her family. Many of the merchants and vendors of the town knew Juanita and Pedro Barraza because her husband was one of the leading charcoal producers of the 50s and 60s. Juanita would often send tacos, enchiladas, and salsas, foods that she had cooked in her kitchen, to their establishments.

Juanita was a very blessed woman. She loved her family, was a very hard worker, loved to walk for exercise, and a lot of times ended up at D.K. Doughnuts, where she socialized and talked to the people who would go there. Juanita and her husband loved to dance; both of them never forgot where they came from and were always ready to help someone in need. Interestingly, Juanita had been exposed to COVID many times but never got it herself.

Juanita is survived by her five children, Linda Leppelman and Antonio Barraza of Paso Robles, Mary Jane Martinez of Santa Maria, Manuel Barraza of Bakersfield, and Andrea Carlsen of Las Vegas. She had 19 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

We love you Mom, Nani; We will all miss you until we see you again in HEAVEN.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Springhill Suites by Mariott at 900 El Camino Real Atascadero, CA. 93422 on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11:00 am.

