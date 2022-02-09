Harold R. Lowe was the fifth child born to local pioneer ranchers SJ Lowe and Annie Potter Lowe. He was born in Reservoir Canyon in 1919 and passed away at 102 in Santa Margarita. He graduated from San Luis Obispo High School and attended Junior College in the old high school.

In World War II, he served in the Army in The Pacific– New Guinea, and Australia. He married his high school sweetheart in July 1944 upon his return to the states. He and Virginia Cheda were married for 77 years, and she survives him along with daughter Patricia Lowe Silveira and Son, James Lowe.

For over forty years, he was in the construction trade in SLO County. He built three homes for his family. He even was one of the first carpenters to build the Madonna Inn. He loved old cars and had Model “A’s” for 50 years. He was a founding member of the Cuesta Crankers “A” Club and the Paso Robles Model “A” Club. In addition, he was a member of The Native Son’s, VFW, and American Legion.

He will be dearly missed by his six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren. “Happy Trails, Dad.”

There will be a graveside service Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park in Los Osos, CA. Please donate to the Honor Flight or a charity of your choice.

