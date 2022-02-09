Carmela Reynolds Pesenti was born September 30, 1929, on the family farm west of Paso Robles. She was the fourth of five children born to Thomas Sr and Mary (Presuhn) Reynolds. Carmela passed peacefully but unexpectedly on January 20, 2022, with Son Raymond and Daughter-in-law Pam by her side.

Carmela attended first and second grade at Ascension School on York Mountain Road. She then attended Templeton Elementary School and graduated with the class of 1947 from Templeton High School.

Carmela married Raymond Pesenti in 1946. They had three children, Raymond Jr, Mary Ann, and Denise. They raised their children on their farm in Paso Robles.

Carmela and Raymond belonged to “Do Paso Square Dancers” for many years. They enjoyed camping at the ocean and trailer trips to Oregon with their young family. When their children left home, they continued to enjoy traveling with their trailer or by train.

Carmela taught her girls to cook and sew. She also taught her children to can and make jam and jelly by helping her. She was involved in her children’s school and church activities and enjoyed being a Blue-Bird and 4-H Club leader.

Carmela was always happy to see her children arrive home on the school bus, especially on cold wintery days. Her children recall that she would have made something good to tide them over until dinnertime. Our favorite was her chili beans and fresh homemade bread. Somedays, she would have big delicious homemade cinnamon rolls waiting for us. Sunday was a special day in our home, beginning with waffles for breakfast before going to Mass at Saint Rose, then a formal dinner in the afternoon. Our home was always open to family and friends.

As a Grandmother, she was never too busy for walks in the rain, flying a kite, playing a board game, or reading a story. Her grandchildren liked to help her feed the chickens and gather eggs. They would sometimes sit quietly watching birds or laugh at the bouncy baby lambs at play. They all remember the cookies in the drawer. She enjoyed going to ball games to watch her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren play sports.

When her children were grown, Carmela volunteered to help with the well-baby clinic at Paso Robles Health Department. After a couple of years, she was hired as a full-time office staff and an assistant with well-baby clinic. She enjoyed this work very much, becoming longtime friends with co-workers, clinic doctors, and nurses. She retired in 1998, after 31 years.

Mom was thoughtful and generous; she helped those in need, whether they be family, friends, or strangers. She never let a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion go by without sending a card or gift that let people know she was thinking of them.

Her calendars read as family history, where she has recorded birthdays, anniversaries, and deaths of family and friends, going back decades. In addition to these, she has noted every occasion or event, from the first steps of a grandchild to the broken wrists of another and everything in between.

Carmela was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Mary Reynolds; her beloved Husband, of 67 years, Raymond Sr; Daughter, Denise Fillmore, and Son-in-law Bob Fillmore; Grandson Matthew Pesenti; Brothers and Sisters, Thomas Reynolds Jr; Marcella (Wilson); Barbara (Colwell) and Jim Reynolds; Nephews Steve Colwell and Jerry Reynolds and Great-Nephew Sean Colwell.

She is survived by her Son Raymond Jr (Pam) of Paso Robles; Daughter Mary Ann (Mel) Thompson of Gig Harbor, WA; Grandson Greg (Laura) Pesenti; Granddaughter Holly (Chris) Prieto of Paso Robles; Grandson Jesse (Leslie) Savage of Olalla, WA; Granddaughters Tami (Fillmore) Calamese of Las Vegas, NV and Tina Fillmore of Paso Robles; Great Grandchildren Brysan and Brooklyn Pesenti; Scott, Sophie, and Casey Prieto; Wren and River Savage; James Robert and Marcus Calamese; Nolan Reasons and many Nieces and Nephews.

Rosary will be held on February 17, 2022, at 3:00 pm visitation will follow from 3:30 until 7:00 pm at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles. Funeral Mass is scheduled for February 18, 2022, at 10:30 am at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 820 Creston Road in Paso Robles. Burial will follow at Paso Robles District Cemetery.

A special thank you to Al and Dee Faria for their loving care of our Mom, over the past two years, at their Harvest Senior Living home in Paso Robles. Special thanks to Rosie, whose love and care showed Mom that she mattered.

