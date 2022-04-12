Eugene Charles “Chuck” Chiado passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022. He was born on April 30, 1925, in Price, Utah.

He served in the Army during WWII. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and in 1965 from the University of Washington with a MS in Mechanical Engineering. Before becoming a licensed general contractor, Chuck worked for Boeing in various assignments, including Vandenberg Air Force Base. He spent 30 years building homes and multiplexes throughout San Luis Obispo County.

He married Phyllis Spargo at the United Methodist Church in Paso Robles on July 30, 1950. Together they loved adventure. In 1954 they traveled to Europe on the Queen Elizabeth II touring for several months. They hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon to stay at Phantom Ranch and, for decades, hiked to the High Sierra camps in Yosemite.

Together they owned Shan-Val Vineyard in Shandon. Chuck was active in the Templeton Kiwanis, participating in numerous community activities, and an ardent supporter of both Templeton and Shandon schools.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis Spargo Chiado, and numerous nieces and nephews.

