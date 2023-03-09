After a brief battle with cancer, Jerry Bonnifield (age 80), loving husband, father, and grandfather, entered into eternal peace Saturday, February 21, 2023.

Jerry was the youngest son of Alfred and Louise Bonnifield. He was born in Paso Robles, where he resided his entire life. A graduate of Paso Robles High School in 1960, Jerry was a race car enthusiast, avid fisherman, and a creative CNC machinist.

In 1967 he married Shirley Whitener. They were blessed with two children, Deborah and Jerry David. Jerry worked for Ennis Business Forms in the Printing Department for 17 years. In his early career, he worked for Farmers Alliance, San Ardo Oil Field, and the Hoffman Ranch.

He was fortunate to have been given many opportunities. A proud member of the United States Army with the rank SP4 E-4, he entered into service in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was awarded: Marksman (rifle), Good Conduct Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion, Post 50.

Jerry was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, where he sought to serve as an active member throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Jerry David, and daughter-in-law Nancy; and grandchildren, Eli, Evelyn, and AJ; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, great, great-nieces/nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Louise Bonnifield; daughter, Deborah, and brother Jim Bonnifield.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Paso Robles – at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2023. Luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations. His favorite charity was, His Healing Hands (1050 Las Tablas, Suite 5, Templeton, California 93465).

