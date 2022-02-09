The store will reopen on Feb. 11, exactly one month from when they were forced to close

PASO ROBLES—On Jan. 11, The General Store Paso Robles on 13th Street was forced to close after a pipe burst in their ceiling, causing extensive flood damage. Now, a month later the store plans to reopen on Friday, Feb. 11.

It started that January morning with a phone call from the Paso Robles Fire Department, responding to water damage in the building.

One of the store owners, Joeli Yaguda, said, “We were, of course, imagining the worst possible case scenario, and were pleasantly surprised that although extensive, the damage was very focused in one area.”

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

She added, “Thankfully, one area of the store, right by the front doors, was the area that was most impacted. The water had seeped through the ceiling, filled our ceiling tiles, and then crashed down below onto some tables. The biggest amount of damage was to the floors, which had to be replaced. As well as the ceiling area where the water came through.”

Store owners took to social media to thank everyone for their help, “We are so grateful to our sweet little community. From the firefighters who thoughtfully took care of us at the start to our supportive team members and spouses who jumped right in to help. From the loving messages on Instagram and Facebook, to the caring neighbors who dropped by with hugs and towels. And a very special thank you to our property manager and owner! We cannot thank you all enough. While this is a tough time, we are certainly feeling the love!”

Originally, the store planned to operate online only, but due to their insurance requirements, they could not make any sales while their doors were closed. In the meantime, new flooring went in after drying out the storefront. Finally, by Feb. 3, the General Store team was able to start putting the shop back together.

General Store Paso Robles opened about nine years ago in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. Its owners started the business so they could share their enthusiasm for all things tasty, lovely, and useful—especially if they come from our hometown of Paso Robles.

Within General Store Paso Robles, you can find local artisan goods for the home, kitchen, and just plain fun. There are so many unique options for gifts and more, from cocktail mixers to olive oils, books, candles, games; you name it.

Finally, Yogunda says, “If you had told us the first week in January that we would be closed for a month, we would’ve been horrified! But hearing about so many supply chain delays and the limits as far as access to people able to do the kind of work we needed, we’re terribly happy to be open a month later. A big shout out to J. M. Howell Construction for being so wonderful to work with and truly delivering a beautiful end result. And our team. It took a lot of hours to put everything back together, and they’ve been super troopers.”

For more information, or to shop their online store (reopens soon), visit: generalstorepr.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...