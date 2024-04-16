Alice Ann was born Alice Ann Bunting on December 5, 1927, in Parsons, Kansas, to Edward Bunting and Adena Anderson. Alice passed away peacefully on January 10, 2024, at Twin Cities Community Hospital at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Henry Bunting and John Bunting, two husbands, Albert Romero and Lloyd Bertram, and her son Edward Romero. Though she had lost her entire family, she found family within her church, neighbors, and at the senior center.

Alice was a stalwart and active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Paso Robles, California, for over 50 years. She will be sorely missed by her church family. Her greeting of “beloved child of God” and her departure of “God keep you well” will be remembered by all who knew her.

All who met her felt her generosity, love (and crocheting skill). Alice was a very huge part of the Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant. For over ten years, she crocheted an Afghan for the Queen. She made prayer shawls for anyone who felt the need for a comforting embrace. For her family at St. James Episcopal church, she had an individual Christmas gift for each person, such as a crocheted snowflake or a pen that said “from your friend always and in all ways.”

A celebration of Alice’s life was held at St. James Episcopal Church, 1355 Oak Street, where her remains are interred in the Columbarium.

Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory, Alice! We love you!

