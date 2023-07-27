Dale Ellis Spradley, born November 14, 1944, passed away July 14, 2023. His wife of 53 years, Beverly Spradley, was at his side.

Born in Bakersfield, Dale grew up in San Miguel, graduated from Paso Robles High School, and received a bachelor’s degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in electrical engineering.

He served as a First Lieutenant in the Army in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, receiving a Bronze Star and an honorable discharge.

Dale spent most of his working career as an engineer for Pacific Bell, living in Visalia, where he and Beverly raised their two sons, Sean and Christopher.

After retiring, he returned to the Central Coast, owning homes in Atascadero and then Shandon, where he lived until his death.

He is survived by his wife Beverly, his sons Sean and Christopher; Sean’s wife Leslie and their daughters Savanah, Abigayle, and Kendel; Savanah’s husband Sean Bennett and their two sons, Dale’s great-grandchildren, Parker and Miles, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is to be interred in San Miguel District Cemetery on Monday, July 31, at 10:30 am. The family mourns the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

