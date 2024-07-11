Dave Millan tragically and unexpectedly passed away at the age of 68 on June 12, 2024, while celebrating his 45th wedding anniversary in Maui with his beloved wife, Carrie.

Dave was born in September 1955 in Mojave, California, and was the second of six children. He was raised in Orange County, California, and one of his proudest childhood moments was playing shortstop and relief pitcher in the 1968 Little League World Series, where his team, Bolsa Little League, came in 2nd place out of the U.S. teams and 3rd place in the world. He also represented Bolsa at the Senior League Baseball World Series in Gary, Indiana, in 1970.

At the age of 20, Dave met his future wife, Carrie (who was 17), when he became roommates with Carrie’s brother. Once Dave got up the nerve to ask Carrie out on a date, they began a deeply loving and respectful relationship that grew incredibly strong because of the joys and challenges they faced together over the next 48 years.

Dave and Carrie started their family in Mission Viejo, California, and had three children: Amy, Amber, and Kyle. In 1995, the family moved to Templeton, California, to lead a more peaceful and rural lifestyle. Dave was always involved in many aspects of his children’s lives and loved coaching their sports teams (including assistant coach of the Templeton High School varsity girls’ soccer team) and volunteering at their schools (Dave won Templeton Booster of the Year).

Dave learned the craft of masonry from his father and was incredibly passionate about his work. In 1980, he began his own business, Millan Masonry, and in 1992, he won a Brick Institute of California award for his skilled brick workmanship on a custom home. He was an amazing artist, and his exquisite attention to detail, trustworthiness, and genuine care for everyone he worked with and worked for made him highly regarded amongst his contractor peers. As much as his family and friends urged him to retire and relax, Dave could not quite fully embrace stepping back from work because he truly loved what he did.

Dave always said he didn’t need hobbies because his family and his home gave him purpose. His home was his sanctuary, and he was passionate about renovating, building, gardening, and creating an incredible space for his family to spend time together and enjoy. Family was everything to Dave, and he was most proud of being a dad and a Papa to his peanut. He was always supportive of his children and granddaughter no matter their interests or hobbies and was ever selfless, tender, generous, and forgiving.

Dave was humble, soft-spoken, and steady. He was a master barbecuer, a man of simple tastes and pleasures, a teller of stories and silly jokes, a good listener (although how much he actually heard in later years is up for debate), a kind and gentle soul, and an adept bocce player. He would always help out anyone in need without a second thought. He touched so many people in his life and was loved and respected by all of them.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Richard Millan; his mother, Gloria Jones; and his brother, Michael Millan. He is survived by the love of his life, Carrie Millan; daughter, Amy Millan and son-in-law, Mike Lew; son, Kyle Millan; daughter, Amber Pursley; and granddaughter, Lyric Millan. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Dave Robison (wife, Sheila Westerman); siblings, Rick, Oscar, Jim, and Dalia; and faithful canine companion, Maddie.

Above all, Dave treasured his family and was deeply devoted to them. Dave would have done anything and given everything to ensure that his family and loved ones were happy and secure. He was both the rock and the mortar of his family, and Dave’s kindness, generosity, and warmth will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Dave’s memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Services will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held on September 14 in Templeton. A GoFundMe page has been established by a family friend, and donations to support Carrie can be made at the family’s website: Click Here

