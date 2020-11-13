William (Bill) W. Darling, formerly of Atascadero, Ca passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020, at the age of 91 at the home of his loving daughter Peggy and her husband Dean by his side.

Bill was born on February 22, 1929, in Selma, California, to the parents of Wallace and Myrtle Darling. Bill was a preemie baby weighing a little over 2 pounds. His father stated that he could be held in the palm of one hand. He grew up a very healthy young man on the family farm located at Manning Avenue and the Golden State Freeway in Fowler, California. He graduated from Fowler High School, where he also played football.

Bill attended Northwestern Bible College in Eugene, Oregon, where he met and married the love of his life, Beverly Switzer. They were married for 41 years and had three children together.

In 1954, Bill was hired by the California State Youth Authority in Paso Robles, in which he worked for the State for 26 years. After retirement, Bill worked for the North County Christian School in Atascadero for ten years, where he was the jack of all trades. While there, he taught a lapidary class where students learned about rocks and how to polish and make all kinds of jewelry. Bill was adored by his students and staff and was once honored by being named Employee of the Year.

Bill also enjoyed raising pigeons and was a member and served as an officer of the Atascadero Racing Pigeon Club, where he made many good friends over the years. Being a former Boy Scout, he enjoyed taking his family camping at General Grants Grove in the Giant Sequoia National Park, which continues to be a family favorite to this day.

In 1993 Bill married the second love of his life, Emily Jane Ware. They were married for 26 years. He and Jane went on many cruises and loved traveling and visited many parts of the world together. Jane also introduced Bill to Ballroom Dancing, where they both became excellent dancers and were members of the Dance Club of SLO, performing at many contests. You could find them dancing once a week at the Madonna Inn.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly, in January 1992, and his 2nd loving wife, Jane, in April 2020.

Bill is survived by his three children. Lee (Saliya) Darling of Kingsburg, CA. Peggy (Dean) Compton of Middleton, Idaho. Bob (Lisa) Darling of Marana, Arizona Foster son, Kevin Terrell of Sacramento Ca. 2 stepsons, Rod and Rick Ware of Nevada, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Bill was a sweet and kind man who will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A memorial service is planned for early Spring 2021 with a graveside service at the Atascadero Cemetery.

