Jeffrey Garrett Holloway was born on October 17, 1984, in Templeton, CA, to Donald and Cheryl Holloway. Baby brother to three excited sisters, he went home to Jesus on November 20, 2022.

Jeffrey was known to those who loved him as “Buddy”!

To know Buddy was so special, everyone he touched could feel his love and no one was ever a stranger in his presence as he was a friend to all. His love for others was evident in his willingness to always give of himself to others, bring sunlight into a dark room, and enjoy life with those around him. Buddy’s love of Jesus and family was unwavering, along with his passion for cars, music, and the ocean at night which brought him heartfelt joy and peace.

Prior to his untimely death, Buddy assisted those in need as a Behavioral Health Therapist, attending classes to further his education to counsel and help those afflicted with addictions and mental health issues.

A large family, proud and filled with love, Buddy is survived by his Parents, Donald & Cheryl Holloway. His Sisters, Crista Sonniksen, Dawn Orlando (Husband Tonoo), and Erica Yeager (Husband Mike). Brother-in-Law Kenny Sonniksen. Nieces and Nephews, Shelbi Swank (Husband Austin), Kaylee Sonniksen, Lindsey Olinde (Husband Parker), Carleigh Yeager, Presley Escalante, Brooklyn Holloway Escalante, and Nephew Cooper Yeager. He is also survived by Great Nieces and Nephews, Saylor Sonniksen Flaherty, Axel Swank, Kennedy Swank

His presence and love will be sorely missed, and in Jesus’ name, we ask him to protect OUR Buddy.

Rest In Peace Buddy. Till we meet again.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec 4, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Seacrest Hotel in Pismo Beach, 2241 Price Street, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...