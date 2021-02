Floy Brown 86, of Petaluma, Ca. passed away on January 5th. She attended grammar school and High School in Atascadero. Her parents originally owned Brown Drug Store. They were Porter and Ann Brown. They sold the drug store to Harry Barker.

Floy is survived by her sister Marilyn Brown Sauer and nephew Greg and niece Cynthia, and other great-grandchildren.

Interment was in the family plot in San Francisco.

