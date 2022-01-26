Angela (Angie) D. Hamby passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022, in Lompoc. A graveside service will take place on January 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Templeton District Cemetery. Pastor Rick Comstock will officiate.

Angie was born May 20, 1930, in West Virginia and came to Templeton shortly after. She called Templeton her home for 91 years. Angie was a member of the Moose Lodge of Atascadero and the VFW of Atascadero. She was also a big supporter of the Templeton Boosters. Angie’s greatest love was her children and grandchildren.

Angie leaves behind sons, Joe (and Jody) Hamby of Templeton, Jerry Hamby of Templeton, daughter Robin Hamby of Templeton, sister Gloria Blackwell of Denton, TX, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Egidio and Sylvia Papa, brothers Paul Papa and Philip Papa, sisters Gilda Neilson, Francis Papa, and Eleanor Shannon.

