Joyce Ann Peterson, age 76, passed from this earth surrounded by family on September 21, 2022.

Joyce was born to Robert and Betty Marr and grew up in Canoga Park, California, where she met Allan Mellick, her first husband. Joyce and Allan had two children, Adam and Tara.

Joyce moved to Atascadero in the early 70s and began working at Midstate Bank. Joyce married Dwight Peterson in 1976, and together they started Peterson Lowbed Service in 1980. Joyce retired from banking in 1989 and continued to be the CFO of the trucking company. Joyce also served on the Atascadero Cemetery Board for over a decade.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and strong businesswoman.

The family wishes to thank those who cared for Joyce this past year, particularly the dedicated staff at The Villages of Sydney Creek Memory Care and Wilshire Home Health.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dwight; Son, Adam Mellick (Tamarra); and daughter, Tara Beecher (Matt). She was a beloved grandmother to Ariel (Mitchell Cadwell), Raquel Mellick, and Kory and Garrett Beecher. Great Grandchildren Klover and Nova Cadwell. She also leaves behind siblings; Mary Drake (Jess) and Cathy Burgie, nieces Calie and Regina Mcelwain, Barbara Goodman, and Charlie Burgie.

A family Celebration of life was held at the Peterson home in September. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wilshire Health and Community Service of San Luis Obispo. Click Here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...