Linda Ann Johnson was born to Warren and Lois Clayton on March 19, 1946, in Long Beach, Ca, the first of four girls. In 1959, her family moved to Burns, Oregon, to live the slower ranch life.

Linda loved the country, horses, and everything about the ranch lifestyle. She excelled in school and was her high school’s class president for all four years. She graduated from Burns High School as salutatorian in 1964, two months after her father was killed in a private plane crash.

Her fiance, serving in the army overseas, was discharged due to family hardship at home. He came home, and Allan and Linda were married after graduation, June 21, 1964. The newlyweds moved into a bunkhouse on the ranch to help Linda’s mother and sisters for the next six months.

Linda then moved to the Los Angeles area with Allan, where they built a home in Hacienda Heights and began a family in 1967 when they gave birth to their firstborn Donna Beth. Sherry came along in 1969, then Lois in 1970, then Brenda in 1972, finally a son, Raymond in 1975, then Rodney in 1978, and Richard in 1980. Linda’s proudest accomplishment was raising seven children in the love of the Lord. She homeschooled her sons and mothered every child that came through her doors.

In 2003 Allan and Linda moved to Atascadero to be close to their grandchildren and most of their adult children. In February 2012, Linda was told by her doctor that her kidneys were failing, and if she didn’t go on dialysis, she would have six months to a year to live and experience a horrible death. She has always looked forward to heaven and decided to live her life fully on her terms until her departure. Her daughter, Donna Beth moving to heaven in June 2013 after a short bout with cancer was shocking and hard on her and the whole family. More shocking was when her husband Allan Johnson got sick and moved to heaven in January 2018. Linda was preparing to meet Jesus, not to stay on earth without her precious loved ones. Linda was such a comfort to her children and grandchildren through the loss of dear family members. She managed her health with diet, exercise, and a whole lot of faith.

Fall of 2020, she got to teach three of her grandchildren at her home as the COVID shutdown threatened their academic success. She was in her element. December 2020, as she began to weaken, she went on hospice but gained strength when the family came to visit and loved ones prayed for her. She spent the last six months living at her daughter’s home enveloped with love.

Linda is survived by her sisters Paula Johnson (Burnell), Donna, and Margee, her children Sherry Kirk (Elliott), Lois Bullard (steve), Brenda Bullard (David), Raymond Johnson (Tracey), Rodney Johnson (Debbie), and Richard Johnson (Leentje), 25 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren with four more arriving this year.

She “AKA” Mama, Lived and Died on her terms with the grace of God and entered eternity peacefully with dignity on May 26, 2021. She will be sorely missed, but we rejoice that she is reunited with her parents, her husband, and daughter, and most of all, Jesus Christ, her Lord.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related