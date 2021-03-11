Phyllis Jane Goodman peacefully passed away on March 3, 2021, at her residence in Paso Robles, California.

Phyllis was born on January 20, 1940, to Burnie and Jewel Davis in Savanna, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by both parents, both brothers, Jerry and Terry Davis, and husband, David Goodman.

Phyllis is survived by her only child Rowdey Eaton and spouse Jennifer Eaton. Her sister Helen Walker. Her stepdaughter Cynthia Pemberton and her son David Frederick, Phyllis’s grandson, four nieces, and many more extended family members. We love you, mom. Rest in peace.

