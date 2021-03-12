Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14, at 2:00 a.m. On Saturday evening, our clocks need to “spring forward” one hour.

WHAT IS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME?

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving the clocks forward one hour from Standard Time during the summer months, and changing them back again in the fall. In doings so, the idea is to allow people to make better use of natural daylight.

In 2018 Californian voters passed Proposition 7 in by 62 percent to change daylight saving time. We’d stay on the spring-forward schedule year round. So why are we still changing our clocks, you ask? The California State Senate needs to pass this by a two-thirds vote and they haven’t yet. It’s stalled. Even if it did get passed in California, the federal government then needs to approve it. So, until it is approved all the way up the chain, we will continue to turn the hands of time.

WHEN IS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME THIS YEAR? WHEN DOES THE TIME CHANGE?

Remember: “Spring forward, fall back.”

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 14, at 2:00 a.m. .

On Saturday night, set your clocks forward one hour (i.e., losing one hour) to “spring ahead.”

On Saturday night, set your clocks back one hour (i.e., gaining one hour) to “fall back.”

