Enos “Nacho” Novoa Garay (Ignacio), beloved husband, father and friend passed away at his home in Atascadero April 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diana Garay, 2 stepchildren, Roena Hartshorn and Tony Padilla, both of Atascadero. His previous wife of 25 years Frances Morones Garay, and 5 children, Ron, Robert, Mike, Cindy and Lisa, 2 sisters, Tommy Sanchez of Fresno and Sally Magnia as well as one brother, Paul Garay both of San Luis Obispo. Grandchildren Antonia, David, Danny, Jackie, James, Rachel , Sean, Corrine, Jennifer, Jeremy ,Theresa and several great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his youngest son Gerald Garay, his Mother Felicitas Novoa Sanchez, father Rosario Garay , brother Ted Garay and Sister Mary Limone.

Enos was born in Topeka Kansas August 14, 1930. From a very young age he worked alongside his Family for many years as they traveled and worked in the fields.

Enos graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1949. At the age of 19 he and Frances were married and began a family. At 23, he was hired on with the Southern Pacific Railroad, where he worked for 33 years. During his time with Southern Pacific, Enos worked as a heavy equipment operator, Bulldozer operator and track foreman. He was a very hard worker his whole life at work and at home.

He loved to build and create things, he enjoyed working with his hands. He loved working with bricks and stones and loved learning new things. He would even check out books from the library on carpentry and electricity. He would build things and Diana would decorate them before he could complete a project. They were quite a team in and around the yard together.

During his early years with Southern Pacific Enos’s job forced him to work away from his family for extended periods of time. He spoke about the times that he spent alone, how he would ponder over life longing for his family. At some point the opportunity arose for him to accept a job where he could move his whole family to Sunnyvale, Ca. where they lived along the railroad tracks in two converted train cars.

These were happy times but life was hard. Later on he was able to transfer to Paso Robles, he bought a home and moved his family to Atascadero where they lived for many years.

Enos married Diana Morrion in 1977 and became a baptized Witness of Jehovah on June 29, 1979.

He was a dedicated faithful Brother for many years and continued in service to Jehovah until he was no longer physically able to serve in the field. Although in his later years he was both mentally and physically challenged, he never complained. He was always grateful for his life, his home and family. He loved Jehovah and trusted in him, calling to mind proverbs 3:5,6—a favorite scripture of his. He had great faith in the Bibles promises. He would speak of a future time when he would see his son again, when he himself would regain his sight and how man would return to the days of his youth. He saw these truths with eyes of faith. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

