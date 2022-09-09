Joseph “Pep” Frank Cardinale, 67, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022, at his home in Paso Robles. His loving family was at his side as he went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ.

He was born and raised in Monterey, California. He loved working as a Guidance Counselor for 33 years at Paso Robles High School. He was a proud Bearcat! He genuinely loved God, his family, and his friends and was so loved in return. He will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Catherine Cardinale. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Sheryle, three children, Cori, Jamie, and Daniel, six grandchildren, three siblings, and his large extended family.

We invite all whose lives were touched by our beloved Joe “Pep” Cardinale to join us at his “Celebration of Life” service at Paso Robles Event Center (Estrella room) on September 17, 2022, at 11:00 am, 2198 Riverside Ave. Paso Robles, CA 93446



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada Dr., Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Tel. (805) 543-2244 or “Joe Cardinale Scholarship Fund” Managed by and in the name of Sheryle Cardinale (will benefit PRHS Seniors) Mechanics Bank 845 Spring St. Paso Robles, CA 93446 Tel. (805) 239-7200



You may read the extended obituary at the website of Eddington Funeral Services www.EFSCares.com

