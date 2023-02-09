Adelaide Dolores Stimmel was born the third of six children to Roy P. and Adelaide V. Michelbook on April 10, 1931, in Alameda County, CA, and raised in Berkeley, CA. Babs was the nickname given to her as a baby by her siblings and remained the name that her friends and family fondly knew her by. Babs graduated from San Francisco State University and launched her many years as an elementary school teacher in Alameda, CA. She met Charles Lee Stimmel in 1952 while he was an engineering student at Cal Berkeley, and they married on February 11, 1954, at St Augustine Church in Oakland, CA. Babs and Chuck had six children, and after moves to ¬Derby Acres, Whittier, and Bakersfield for Chuck’s job with Mobil Oil, they settled their family in Paso Robles in the summer of 1969. Babs quickly became an active member of the St Rose of Lima Church and School community, where she was a school board member, CCD program coordinator and teacher, a substitute/part-time/then full-time teacher, and Eucharistic minister, to name a few of her church activities. Babs touched the lives of many of the children of Paso Robles over the years, and she shared her love of Christ, Christianity, and Catholicism through her teaching. Babs and Chuck started their extensive world travels when Chuck took a position with Mobil in Stavanger, Norway, in 1984. No matter where they traveled, Babs never met a stranger, only a future friend. Upon returning to the States, they lived shortly in Bakersfield, allowing them to reconnect with the Stimmel family before eventually returning to Paso Robles after Chuck’s retirement. The travel bug did not allow them to stay still for long, and they bought an RV which became their “home on wheels” while traveling through the US and Canada. They were members of several RV travel clubs and loved the camaraderie and friendships throughout all their RV travels. Babs loved organizing club outings and events, which she and Chuck continued to set up in the local Paso Robles RV parks even after they were no longer able to travel long distances. Babs also loved attending and organizing events with her friends in the TOPS Club of Paso Robles, whom she greatly missed when covid and health restricted her. Babs and Chuck celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their family in 2019 before Chuck’s passing later that year. At the age of 91, Babs was surrounded by her children as she peacefully went into the arms of our Lord on January 9, 2023. She was smiling, knowing that she would soon be reunited with Chuck and her other beloved family members, including Margaret, her granddaughter, her parents, brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews who had preceded her in death. Babs is survived by her six children Kathleen “Kathie” Malloy (Pat), Michael (Donna), Edward (Janese), Carl (Opal), Dolores “Dee” Kelly (Steven), and Daniel (Melissa). Babs was extremely blessed with a large family legacy consisting of 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Adelaide “Babs” Stimmel on May 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St Rose Church in Paso Robles, Calif., with a celebration of her life to follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to St Rose of Lima Catholic School in Paso Robles.

Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

