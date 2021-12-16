Mary Benfield passed away on December 14, 2021, at the age of 82. Mary was born on May 7, 1939, in Spokane, Missouri, and grew up in Ontario, CA. She moved to Atascadero in 1957, where she met her husband, Benny, at Atascadero Lake. She always said, “He almost drowned me when we met!”. They were happily married for 61 years.

Daughters, Marilyn and Linda, were her pride and joy. She was always there for them, whether it was their school room mother, serving on the Santa Rosa School PTA Board, or their Girl Scout leader.

Mary also volunteered for many years at the Atascadero Well Baby Clinic. For over 26 years, Mary worked as a secretary at Town & Country TV & Satellite.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, crafts and was known for her delicious Christmas cookies!

Mary’s love, Benny, passed away three years ago. She is survived by daughters, Marilyn McManus (Nick); Linda Benfield; grandchildren, Jennifer Hackel (Al) and Erik Ringsby (Geneva); great-grandchildren, Amelia and Felix Hackel; and sister, Carol Armas.

A private service will be held in the future. Donations in Mary’s name to Woods Humane Society-North County would be greatly appreciated.

